Biden, Zelensky Clash Over Russian Invasion Threat

President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelensky, appear strikingly out of sync about just how imminent a Russian invasion of the former Soviet republic might be, and experts say the shocking disconnect could be an attempt by the Biden administration to distract Americans from the president’s previous foreign policy failures.

As the U.S orders family members of American diplomats in Kyiv to evacuate, urges Americans against traveling to the region, and plans countermeasures for what it appears to consider an inevitable Russian invasion of Ukraine, the country that is supposedly under siege is taking a serious but far more toned-down approach to the 100,000-plus Russian troops camped out along its borders.