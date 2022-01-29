×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | Joe Biden | Ukraine | volodymyr zelensky | foreign policy | invasion

Biden, Zelensky Clash Over Russian Invasion Threat

(Oliver Contreras/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 29 January 2022 09:25 AM

President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelensky, appear strikingly out of sync about just how imminent a Russian invasion of the former Soviet republic might be, and experts say the shocking disconnect could be an attempt by the Biden administration to distract Americans from the president’s previous foreign policy failures.

As the U.S orders family members of American diplomats in Kyiv to evacuate, urges Americans against traveling to the region, and plans countermeasures for what it appears to consider an inevitable Russian invasion of Ukraine, the country that is supposedly under siege is taking a serious but far more toned-down approach to the 100,000-plus Russian troops camped out along its borders.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Experts say the shocking disconnect between President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky on whether a Russian invasion is imminent might be an attempt to distract Americans from Biden's foreign police failures.
volodymyr zelensky, foreign policy, invasion, imminent, white house, distraction
1132
2022-25-29
Saturday, 29 January 2022 09:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved