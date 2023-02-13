×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: vladimir putin | russia | ukraine | war | anniversary | volodymyr zelenskyy

Putin Eyes Kyiv as Russia-Ukraine War Enters Year 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 13 February 2023 06:35 AM EST

Military analysts and regional experts fear that the stakes will be even higher during the second year of Russia's war in Ukraine, as Moscow appears set to unleash a major offensive this month ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion and is preparing its bulked-up military for an extended, bloody slog.

Russian President Vladimir Putin initially expected that the invasion would be a short affair, with his troops easily dominating Ukraine, decapitating Kyiv's leadership, and swiftly installing a pro-Russian government. But those plans soon devolved into a dragged-out, full-scale war thanks to a determined Ukrainian military and a massive influx of weaponry and aid from Western nations, particularly the United States.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Military analysts and regional experts fear that the stakes will be even higher during the second year of Russia's war in Ukraine, as Moscow appears set to unleash a major offensive this month ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion.
vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, war, anniversary, volodymyr zelenskyy
1313
2023-35-13
Monday, 13 February 2023 06:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved