Tags: vladimir putin | russia | leader | ukraine | war

What Could End Putin's 'Unprecedented Stranglehold' on Russia?

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Metzel/Getty Images)

Monday, 21 November 2022 07:55 AM EST

With almost nothing to show for his nearly yearlong war in Ukraine except for untold numbers of dead troops and an economy in shambles, Russian President Vladimir Putin's grip on power may be at its most tenuous – which is to say, he's still not likely to be going anywhere.

Russia's embarrassing withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, one of the four regions "annexed" by Moscow during its invasion, led some to question if Putin might be losing his touch, with even some of his top allies reportedly hinting at their disappointment in the ongoing war effort.

Monday, 21 November 2022 07:55 AM
