Tags: veterans | va | gulf war | illness | disability | benefits

VA Grants Gulf War Vets Easier Path to Disability

By    |   Monday, 16 February 2026 07:33 AM EST

After decades of uncertainty, veterans suffering from Gulf War Illness have a pathway to receiving disability benefits.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will now put a "presumptive conditions" label on symptoms such as chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and other maladies long thought to be byproducts of exposure to toxic chemicals during the war.

Monday, 16 February 2026 07:33 AM
