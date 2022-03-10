Buying Venezuela's Oil to Hurt Russia Trades One 'Horrible Dictatorship' for Another

The Biden administration's decision to consider purchasing Venezuelan oil to ease skyrocketing domestic gas prices while the U.S. bans Russian oil as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine could wind up accomplishing little more than elevating one authoritarian ruler simply to put the screws to another.

President Joe Biden entered the White House pushing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the rightful Venezuelan president and promising to "more effectively target" sanctions designed to oust ruler Nicolás Maduro, who is responsible for creating an untenable humanitarian crisis and is under investigation for committing crimes against humanity.