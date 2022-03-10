×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | Ukraine | venezuelan oil | gas prices | skyrocketing | juan guaido

Buying Venezuela's Oil to Hurt Russia Trades One 'Horrible Dictatorship' for Another

Venezuela ruler Nicolas Maduro (Carolina Cabral/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Thursday, 10 March 2022 06:44 AM

The Biden administration's decision to consider purchasing Venezuelan oil to ease skyrocketing domestic gas prices while the U.S. bans Russian oil as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine could wind up accomplishing little more than elevating one authoritarian ruler simply to put the screws to another.

President Joe Biden entered the White House pushing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the rightful Venezuelan president and promising to "more effectively target" sanctions designed to oust ruler Nicolás Maduro, who is responsible for creating an untenable humanitarian crisis and is under investigation for committing crimes against humanity.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Biden administration's decision to consider purchasing Venezuelan oil to ease skyrocketing domestic gas prices while the U.S. bans Russian oil as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine could wind up accomplishing little more than elevating one authoritarian ruler simply...
venezuelan oil, gas prices, skyrocketing, juan guaido, nicolas maduro
1051
2022-44-10
Thursday, 10 March 2022 06:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved