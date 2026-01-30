Why Valentine's Day Is More Complicated Than Ever

For decades, Valentine's Day has served as a cultural marker of romance. Couples have traditionally used the day to celebrate their relationships through dinner dates, thoughtful gifts, and handwritten cards meant to signal commitment and affection.

In the age of digital romance and dating apps, however, Valentine's Day is no longer as straightforward. Relationship timelines that were once clear and linear have grown more complicated. With social media and dating apps causing singles to feel pressured to find a Valentine, the day has become romantic and emotionally complex.