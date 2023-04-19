×
Tags: unvaccinated | illegal | immigrants | tuberculosis | polio | outbreak | health crisis

Could Illegal Immigrants Cause Polio, Tuberculosis Outbreak?

Migrants are detained by U.S. Border Patrol on the second day of the implementation of the "Credible Fear and Asylum Processing Interim Final Rule" in La Joya, Texas, on June 1, 2022. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 19 April 2023 07:15 AM EDT

Medical professionals warn that a flood of unvaccinated illegal immigrants entering the U.S. could spark a public health crisis, with the potential for massive polio, tuberculosis, and chickenpox outbreaks.

In an eight-page letter sent to physicians and healthcare providers in the Big Apple, New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan warned that half of the migrants entering the city aren't vaccinated against the contagious and potentially deadly poliovirus and urged that the screening and vaccinating of migrants should be a top priority for medical professionals to stave off a possible health emergency.

Medical professionals warn that a flood of unvaccinated illegal immigrants entering the U.S. could spark a public health crisis, with the potential for massive polio, tuberculosis, and chickenpox outbreaks.
Wednesday, 19 April 2023 07:15 AM
