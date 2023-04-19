Could Illegal Immigrants Cause Polio, Tuberculosis Outbreak?

Medical professionals warn that a flood of unvaccinated illegal immigrants entering the U.S. could spark a public health crisis, with the potential for massive polio, tuberculosis, and chickenpox outbreaks.
In an eight-page letter sent to physicians and healthcare providers in the Big Apple, New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan warned that half of the migrants entering the city aren't vaccinated against the contagious and potentially deadly poliovirus and urged that the screening and vaccinating of migrants should be a top priority for medical professionals to stave off a possible health emergency.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin