×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: university of pennsylvania | transgender | swimmer | lia thomas | ncaa | woman of the year | award

Transgender Swimmer's 'Woman of the Year' Nod 'Tarnished' School's Reputation

Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, finishes the 200 yard Freestyle for the University of Pennsylvania at an Ivy League swim meet against Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on January 22. (Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 July 2022 06:28 AM EDT

The decision by the University of Pennsylvania to nominate transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for the NCAA Woman of the Year award reignited a firestorm of protest directed at the university and the athlete – including a Penn swimming alum who accused university leaders of having "tarnished" the school's name "permanently."

Each NCAA member school can recognize up to two female athletes for the award, and Penn nominated Thomas for Division I swimming and diving. Member schools nominated a total of 577 graduating female student-athletes.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The decision by the University of Pennsylvania to nominate transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for the NCAA Woman of the Year award reignited a firestorm of protest directed at the university and the athlete.
university of pennsylvania, transgender, swimmer, lia thomas, ncaa, woman of the year, award
851
2022-28-20
Wednesday, 20 July 2022 06:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved