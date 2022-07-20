Transgender Swimmer's 'Woman of the Year' Nod 'Tarnished' School's Reputation

The decision by the University of Pennsylvania to nominate transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for the NCAA Woman of the Year award reignited a firestorm of protest directed at the university and the athlete – including a Penn swimming alum who accused university leaders of having "tarnished" the school's name "permanently."

Each NCAA member school can recognize up to two female athletes for the award, and Penn nominated Thomas for Division I swimming and diving. Member schools nominated a total of 577 graduating female student-athletes.