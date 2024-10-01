WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: united states | navy | sea power | experts | crisis | middle east | china

US Sea Power Reaching Inflection Point, Experts Warn

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:10 AM EDT

Houthi rebels harass and disrupt shipping in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, and Suez Canal with missiles and drones. China belligerence in the South China Sea results in its warships repeatedly ramming Filipino vessels.

Despite the feel-good stories of "Captain Phillips" – the 2013 film starring Tom Hanks telling the true story of when the U.S. Navy rescued an American civilian container ship captain from pirates off the coast of Africa – there is a growing perception American sea power is diminishing, and perhaps, in crisis.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Houthi rebels harass and disrupt shipping in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, and Suez Canal with missiles and drones.
united states, navy, sea power, experts, crisis, middle east, china
907
2024-10-01
Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved