US Sea Power Reaching Inflection Point, Experts Warn

Houthi rebels harass and disrupt shipping in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, and Suez Canal with missiles and drones. China belligerence in the South China Sea results in its warships repeatedly ramming Filipino vessels.

Despite the feel-good stories of "Captain Phillips" – the 2013 film starring Tom Hanks telling the true story of when the U.S. Navy rescued an American civilian container ship captain from pirates off the coast of Africa – there is a growing perception American sea power is diminishing, and perhaps, in crisis.