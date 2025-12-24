America at 250: How Music Gave Voice to History

As the United States begins its semiquincentennial, marking 250 years since the nation's founding, Americans are reflecting on the cultural forces that have shaped the country's identity.
Few have been as influential or enduring as music. From early folk songs passed down through generations to modern genres that dominate global charts, American music has long served as a reflection of the nation's history and a catalyst for change.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin