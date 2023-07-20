Triangle, Cylinder, 'Jetpack' UFOs Reported in Just 1 Week

A recent report detailing numerous strange sightings made by pilots during a one-week period in June 2021 and reported to the Federal Aviation Administration underscores the importance of a new congressional push for transparency when it comes to what could be lurking above, experts say.

The Drive, a site that focuses on military, tech, and automotive news, first publicized the revelations after combing through logs obtained from the U.S. Domestic Events Network, a central hotline used to report aviation-related incidents. The files provide just a glimpse of what type of unidentified aerial phenomena – the official government term for what the public typically calls a UFO – are being witnessed by pilots.