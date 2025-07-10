EU's von der Leyen Faces No-Confidence Motion Over Vaccine Deal, Governance

For the first time in over a decade, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is facing a motion of no confidence.
The motion, filed by Romanian lawmaker Gheorghe Piperea, stems from growing dissent in the European Parliament over von der Leyen's leadership, particularly regarding transparency in COVID-19 vaccine procurement and concerns about centralization of power within EU institutions.
