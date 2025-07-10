WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ue | ursula von der leyen | vaccine | motion | no confidence

EU's von der Leyen Faces No-Confidence Motion Over Vaccine Deal, Governance

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, speaks during a press conference before a meeting during the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, June 24.

By    |   Thursday, 10 July 2025 07:40 AM EDT

For the first time in over a decade, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is facing a motion of no confidence.

The motion, filed by Romanian lawmaker Gheorghe Piperea, stems from growing dissent in the European Parliament over von der Leyen's leadership, particularly regarding transparency in COVID-19 vaccine procurement and concerns about centralization of power within EU institutions.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
For the first time in over a decade, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is facing a motion of no confidence.
ue, ursula von der leyen, vaccine, motion, no confidence
751
2025-40-10
Thursday, 10 July 2025 07:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved