Niger Troop Withdrawal Another Display of American 'Weakness'

Plans to remove more than 1,000 American troops stationed in Niger not only has the makings of a potential "Afghanistan 2.0," but packs a major blow to counterterrorism efforts in the region and raises concerns about the future of U.S. influence in the Western Sahel, military analysts warn.
The State Department has indicated that talks to withdraw U.S. troops stationed in Niger are underway after officials failed to come to a new security agreement following a military coup last summer.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.