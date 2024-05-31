Pathway to Palestinian State Could Derail Possible Saudi-Israel Deal

As the United States and Saudi Arabia inch closer to inking a bilateral security deal, Middle Eastern experts say any condition about Israel stopping its war in Gaza in exchange for normalization with the Jewish state would likely be a red line.
CBS News reports that part of the draft agreement involves a section about the Gulf state normalizing ties with Israel that is purportedly contingent on a third component that would lay out a pathway to a Palestinian state.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.