×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | relations | israel | palestine | conflict | west bank | counterterrorism

US-Israel Relations in 'Very Precarious' Spot After Palestinians' 'Aggressive Action'

An Israeli army vehicle takes position during the storming of the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. (Nasser Ishtayeh/AP)

By    |   Monday, 30 January 2023 06:41 AM EST

The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict reached its latest flashpoint late last week after an Israeli counterterrorism operation in the West Bank targeting Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad terrorists led to the deaths of seven gunmen and at least two others, sparking outrage from Palestinian leaders and a deadly terror attack at a Jerusalem synagogue — and placing the Biden administration in a difficult position.

Middle East experts don't expect the latest violence to devolve into more widespread and lasting warfare. But they say the recent moves of Palestinian officials may expose a White House that is seemingly more sympathetic to the Palestinian plight than it is to any argument coming from an Israeli government helmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict reached its latest flashpoint late last week after an Israeli counterterrorism operation in the West Bank targeting Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad terrorists led to the deaths of seven gunmen and at least two others.
u.s., relations, israel, palestine, conflict, west bank, counterterrorism, islamic, jihad
1113
2023-41-30
Monday, 30 January 2023 06:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved