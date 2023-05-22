Deception Is Key to US Preparedness in the Pacific

As Chinese belligerence increases in the Pacific and the U.S. and its allies begin moving toward a "wartime" pace of operations and preparedness, the American strategy under the Pacific Deterrence Initiative can be summed up in three key terms: disperse, harden, and deceive.
All three elements are vital to successful deterrence.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin