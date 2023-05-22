×
Deception Is Key to US Preparedness in the Pacific

A United States Chinook helicopter maneuver during a combined field artillery live fire exercise as part of the U.S.-The Philippines Balikatan military exercises, amid growing threats from China, near New Clark City, The Philippines, 14 April. (Ceng Shou Yi/AP)

By    |   Monday, 22 May 2023 08:22 AM EDT

As Chinese belligerence increases in the Pacific and the U.S. and its allies begin moving toward a "wartime" pace of operations and preparedness, the American strategy under the Pacific Deterrence Initiative can be summed up in three key terms: disperse, harden, and deceive.

All three elements are vital to successful deterrence.

