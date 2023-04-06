Fmr US Officials Demand Biden Stop Assad Normalization

Former American diplomats, military leaders, and intelligence officials are urging the Biden administration to end a growing normalization of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad amid a decline in U.S. regional influence.

The contingent sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding action. American protests about ISIS have taken a backseat to other regional economic interests, and U.S. concerns took another hit in the wake of the China-brokered deal reestablishing relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.