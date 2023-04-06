×
Tags: u.s. | officials | joe biden | bashar al assad | syria | middle east

Fmr US Officials Demand Biden Stop Assad Normalization

Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad (Getty Images)

Thursday, 06 April 2023 07:19 AM EDT

Former American diplomats, military leaders, and intelligence officials are urging the Biden administration to end a growing normalization of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad amid a decline in U.S. regional influence.

The contingent sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding action. American protests about ISIS have taken a backseat to other regional economic interests, and U.S. concerns took another hit in the wake of the China-brokered deal reestablishing relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Thursday, 06 April 2023 07:19 AM
