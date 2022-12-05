×
Pressure On NASA, Artemis to Succeed Amid New Space Race

The earth and its moon are seen from NASA's Orion spacecraft on Monday, Nov. 28. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 05 December 2022 07:13 AM EST

China's space program is on the fast track to not only compete with the United States' long-dominant operation but potentially surpass it, with one expert saying a launch last week to complete the massive Tiangong space station was Beijing's way of telling NASA: "We are coming for you."

Three Chinese astronauts boarded a Shenzhou-15 spacecraft headed to the nation's massive space station on Tuesday morning. The taikonaut trio will greet three of their counterparts in a historic encounter that marks the first time that two crews will be housed on the orbiting outpost at the same time. The new crew will then settle in for a six-month stay in the "Celestial Palace" which officially marks the last phase of the orbital outpost's construction.

