US Suffers From Missed Opportunities in Foreign Military Sale

Though the U.S. government’s sale of arms and equipment to foreign militaries often have the appearance of being orchestrated by a cash-focused “military-industrial complex,” the primary purpose of such transactions is as a tool in the toolkit of American diplomacy – and officials appear to be missing significant opportunities to fully utilize that tool.

The State Department is the lead for the Foreign Military Sales program and provides oversight for it. The Department of Defense then implements the approvals, guidance, and directions of the State Department.