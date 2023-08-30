US Suffers From Missed Opportunities in Foreign Military Sale

Though the U.S. government’s sale of arms and equipment to foreign militaries often have the appearance of being orchestrated by a cash-focused “military-industrial complex,” the primary purpose of such transactions is as a tool in the toolkit of American diplomacy – and officials appear to be missing significant opportunities to fully utilize that tool.
The State Department is the lead for the Foreign Military Sales program and provides oversight for it. The Department of Defense then implements the approvals, guidance, and directions of the State Department.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin