Dick Morris: TPUSA's Gen Z Army Could Defy History

Will the tidal wave of Generation Z political impact unleashed by Charlie Kirk recede this year after his assassination and subsequent conspiracy theory attack by political commentator Candace Owens?
On the contrary, Kirk's Turning Point USA organization likely will help President Donald Trump buck the trend of midterm congressional election losses for the party in the White House, said longtime political consultant and commentator Dick Morris.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Craig Myers ✉
Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.