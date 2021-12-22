Trump's Booster Boast Could Boost Vaccinations

Former President Donald Trump shocked a Dallas, Texas, crowd — and the corporate media elite throughout the country — when he confirmed during a weekend event that he had received a COVID-19 booster shot.

During a Sunday stop on his "History Tour" with political commentator Bill O’Reilly, both conservatives announced they had received a booster dose, throwing a wrench in the liberal establishment media’s ongoing narrative that the former president is to blame for undermining public confidence in vaccines.