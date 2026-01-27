WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump administration | federal | diet | guidelines | food | robert f kennedy jr

The Federal Diet Reset America Needed

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 02 February 2026 08:21 AM EST

For decades, federal nutrition policy, for many, seemed designed to override common sense rather than reflect it.

Americans were told to fear fat, distrust protein, and build their diets around refined carbohydrates engineered and optimized for the longest possible shelf life — not human health.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
For decades, federal nutrition policy, for many, seemed designed to override common sense rather than reflect it.
trump administration, federal, diet, guidelines, food, robert f kennedy jr
1112
2026-21-02
Monday, 02 February 2026 08:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved