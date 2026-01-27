WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump administration | electric vehicles | consumers | choice | cars | green | regulations

Trump Team: Consumers Want Choice, Not EV Mandates

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 February 2026 08:02 AM EST

Senior Trump administration officials told media and trade professionals at the Washington, D.C., Auto Show Public Policy Day last month that "green" regulations imposed by Democrats in the Biden administration — aimed at replacing gas-powered vehicles with electric vehicles — were over.

The auto industry has already begun responding, shifting away from an aggressive focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and back toward producing gas-powered and hybrid vehicles that consumers actually want to buy. The Trump administration said this shift will help reduce the cost of new cars for the average American.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Senior Trump administration officials told media and trade professionals at the Washington, D.C., Auto Show Public Policy Day last month that "green" regulations imposed by Democrats in the Biden administration.
trump administration, electric vehicles, consumers, choice, cars, green, regulations
812
2026-02-10
Tuesday, 10 February 2026 08:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved