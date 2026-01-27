Trump Team: Consumers Want Choice, Not EV Mandates

Senior Trump administration officials told media and trade professionals at the Washington, D.C., Auto Show Public Policy Day last month that "green" regulations imposed by Democrats in the Biden administration — aimed at replacing gas-powered vehicles with electric vehicles — were over.

The auto industry has already begun responding, shifting away from an aggressive focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and back toward producing gas-powered and hybrid vehicles that consumers actually want to buy. The Trump administration said this shift will help reduce the cost of new cars for the average American.