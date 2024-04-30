WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tiktok | u.s. | china

China Maintains 'Unprecedented Access' to Americans After TikTok 'Ban'

(Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 07:41 AM EDT

Even though the clock is officially ticking on how much time the popular Chinese social media app TikTok may be available in the U.S., tech experts say the divest-or-ban ultimatum may be "too little, too late" when it comes to addressing the privacy and national security concerns that spurred the action.

President Joe Biden last week signed a bill that forces the popular platform to find a new owner or face a ban in what may be the beginning of the end for the video app used by more than 170 million Americans.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The clock is ticking on how much time the Chinese social media app TikTok may be available in the U.S., but experts say the divest-or-ban ultimatum may be "too little, too late" when it comes to addressing the privacy and national security concerns that spurred the action.
tiktok, u.s., china
1215
2024-41-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 07:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved