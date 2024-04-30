China Maintains 'Unprecedented Access' to Americans After TikTok 'Ban'

Even though the clock is officially ticking on how much time the popular Chinese social media app TikTok may be available in the U.S., tech experts say the divest-or-ban ultimatum may be "too little, too late" when it comes to addressing the privacy and national security concerns that spurred the action.
President Joe Biden last week signed a bill that forces the popular platform to find a new owner or face a ban in what may be the beginning of the end for the video app used by more than 170 million Americans.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.