WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tiktok | china | congress | donald trump | security | gen z | first amendment

TikTok's Next Chapter: Will US Ban Stick This Time?

(Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 22 May 2025 08:33 AM EDT

Since the popular social networking platform TikTok arrived in the U.S. in 2018, it has exploded in popularity — particularly among Gen Z.

The app's growth surged during the pandemic in 2020, as Americans sought online distractions amid COVID-19 lockdowns. In the first quarter of that year, TikTok was downloaded more than 130 million times in the United States.

Hannah Swanson

Hannah Swanson is a freelance journalist at Newsmax and a communications professional specializing in media strategy and public relations.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Since the popular social networking platform TikTok arrived in the U.S. in 2018, it has exploded in popularity, particularly among Gen Z.
tiktok, china, congress, donald trump, security, gen z, first amendment
1052
2025-33-22
Thursday, 22 May 2025 08:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved