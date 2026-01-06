WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: thomas paine | common sense | pamphlet | 1776 | 250

America at 250: The Pamphlet That Changed History

A depiction of Thomas Paine was featured on a U.S. postage stamp in the 1960s. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 09 January 2026 07:43 AM EST

If you're planning to visit the gravesites of some of America's Founding Fathers as part of this year's semiquincentennial celebration, don't bother trying to locate Thomas Paine's.

Paine, author of what remains one of the greatest treatises in American history that was critical in convincing wary colonialists to oppose the British crown, is widely believed to be the only Founding Father without a recognized gravesite.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
If you're planning to visit the gravesites of some of America's Founding Fathers as part of this year's semiquincentennial celebration, don't bother trying to locate Thomas Paine's.
thomas paine, common sense, pamphlet, 1776, 250
1161
2026-43-09
Friday, 09 January 2026 07:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved