Study: Old Weather Gauges Artificially Inflate World Temp Data

Friday, 18 October 2024 06:28 AM EDT

Aging temperature gauges record data that show temperatures that are higher than they actually are, creating questions about whether global warming is advancing as rapidly as had been believed, or even at all, according to a new study.

Researcher Moritz Büsing, in a report published by Science of Climate Change, found that when the white paint or the white plastic on a weather temperature gauge gets older and starts to darken, it allows the gauge to absorb more solar radiation than it would when the device is shiny and new.

Friday, 18 October 2024 06:28 AM
