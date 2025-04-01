Trump, RFK Jr. Champion 'Radical Transparency' to Combat Food Toxins

A new federal initiative is aiming to give Americans an unprecedented look at what's in their food. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has launched the Chemical Contaminants Transparency Tool (CCT Tool) — an online database designed to consolidate information about chemical levels in the nation's food supply.
Unveiled on March 20, the CCT Tool provides a searchable platform that allows consumers to see precisely what contaminants may be present in their diets. From fresh produce to packaged snacks, the tool compiles previously scattered data into an accessible format, making it easier for Americans to make informed food choices.
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.