Expect 'Continuity' Under New Taiwanese President

Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te gives a speech at his inauguration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, May 20. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 09:15 PM EDT

While Taiwan's new president Lai Ching-te may initially be "more accommodating" when it comes to diplomacy with Beijing, Far East experts largely expect "continuity" when it comes to policy.

During his inauguration speech, Lai issued a stern warning to China to stop its military and political threats as he also called for talks.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 09:15 AM
