Survey Shows a More Secular America, but Experts Say Dig Deeper

Religious experts say the devil is in the details when it comes to a new survey from the Public Policy Research Institute, which appears to show an increasingly secular nation as Americans turn away from religion.

The poll indicated a particularly alarming decline among white evangelicals — from 23% of the U.S. in 2006 to 14.5% in 2020 — and white Catholics — from 16% to 11.7%. At the same time, the percentage of respondents who say they’re not affiliated with a religion rose from 16% to 23.3%