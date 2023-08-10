Schools Intent on Skirting Supreme Court Diversity Rulings

Among the U.S. Supreme Court's final rulings for its 2022-23 term were a pair of decisions that struck the death knell for race-conscious admission practices at state-funded and private colleges and universities – or at least, they were supposed to.

President Joe Biden, who blasted the court's decisions against the University of North Carolina and Harvard, urged colleges to continue using diversity in their admissions decisions – despite the rulings – stating that "diversity should be considered, including students' lack of financial means."