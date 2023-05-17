×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | conservatives | clarence thomas | justices | progressives

Smears of Supreme Court Conservatives a 'Hail Mary'

Justice Clarence Thomas (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 May 2023 06:27 AM EDT

A recent multi-front effort to smear and delegitimize the conservative-leaning justices of the U.S. Supreme Court is just the latest effort by progressives to undo the rightward shift the court underwent during former President Donald Trump's time in office, political analysts say.

Although all the court's conservatives are under attack, most of the left's rancor has been directed at Justice Clarence Thomas. He's arguably the court's most reliable conservative and its longest-serving member — more than 31 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A recent multi-front effort to smear and delegitimize the conservative-leaning justices of the U.S. Supreme Court is just the latest effort by progressives to undo the rightward shift the court underwent during former President Donald Trump's time in office, political analysts say.
supreme court, conservatives, clarence thomas, justices, progressives
721
2023-27-17
Wednesday, 17 May 2023 06:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved