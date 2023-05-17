Smears of Supreme Court Conservatives a 'Hail Mary'

A recent multi-front effort to smear and delegitimize the conservative-leaning justices of the U.S. Supreme Court is just the latest effort by progressives to undo the rightward shift the court underwent during former President Donald Trump's time in office, political analysts say.

Although all the court's conservatives are under attack, most of the left's rancor has been directed at Justice Clarence Thomas. He's arguably the court's most reliable conservative and its longest-serving member — more than 31 years.