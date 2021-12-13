×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Abortion | supreme court | abortion | case

Amy Coney Barrett Holds 'Key' Supreme Court Vote in Pivotal Abortion Case

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett stands during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on April 23. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 13 December 2021 08:10 AM

The two newest Supreme Court justices may end up being the decisive votes as the high court considers whether to upend nearly half a century of precedent regarding abortion.

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case currently before the court challenges the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans abortions of babies at or above 15 weeks of gestation, except in rare circumstances.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The two newest Supreme Court justices may end up being the decisive votes as the high court considers whether to upend nearly half a century of precedent regarding abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case currently before the court challenges the...
supreme court, abortion, case
1002
2021-10-13
Monday, 13 December 2021 08:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved