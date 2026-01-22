The Super Bowl: America's Last Shared Cultural Event

With streaming and algorithm-driven content now dominating media consumption, many Americans feel a clear decline in shared cultural experiences. Gone are the days of tuning in at prime time and discussing the latest episode with coworkers the next morning.
That shift applies to nearly all media, with one major exception: the Super Bowl, to be played Sunday between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin