WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: super bowl | shared event | cultural | nfl | halftime

The Super Bowl: America's Last Shared Cultural Event

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will square off Sunday in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 06 February 2026 07:48 AM EST

With streaming and algorithm-driven content now dominating media consumption, many Americans feel a clear decline in shared cultural experiences. Gone are the days of tuning in at prime time and discussing the latest episode with coworkers the next morning.

That shift applies to nearly all media, with one major exception: the Super Bowl, to be played Sunday between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Hannah Swanson

Hannah Swanson is a freelance journalist at Newsmax and a communications professional specializing in media strategy and public relations.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With streaming and algorithm-driven content now dominating media consumption, many Americans feel a clear decline in shared cultural experiences.
super bowl, shared event, cultural, nfl, halftime
1177
2026-48-06
Friday, 06 February 2026 07:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved