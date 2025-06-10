WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: summer jobs | teenagers | work experience | opportunities

Teen Summer Jobs: Opportunities in 2025, Investing in Future

A teenage food delivery courier rides a scooter on a city street. The gig economy has created flexible jobs like food delivery. (Dreamstime)
 

By    |   Monday, 23 June 2025 07:33 AM EDT

With the arrival of summer, schools close their doors, and teens flock outside to savor the season. Between outings for ice cream, mini golf, and shopping, many feel the need for extra cash and begin the hunt for summer jobs.

Today's summer job landscape looks a bit different from it did before the pandemic. While traditional roles at ice cream shops or fast-food restaurants remain popular, many teens are branching out into more modern employment opportunities.

Hannah Swanson

Hannah Swanson is a freelance journalist at Newsmax and a communications professional specializing in media strategy and public relations.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With the arrival of summer, schools close their doors, and teens flock outside to savor the season. Between outings for ice cream, mini golf, and shopping, many feel the need for extra cash and begin the hunt for summer jobs.
summer jobs, teenagers, work experience, opportunities
891
2025-33-23
Monday, 23 June 2025 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved