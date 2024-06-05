Appetite for Live Programming, Gambling Drive Unconventional Sports

Since the 19th century, Finnish men have raced a 280-yard obstacle course with women slung over their shoulders in what's called the Wife Carrying Championship.

While the Olympics have featured competition in tug-of-war, kite flying and korfball (akin to basketball), Finland's rather unique title event will be contested July 5-6 in Sonkajarvi, Finland, a prelude to the Paris Games later in the month which again this year will have skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing – in addition to break dancing.