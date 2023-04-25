SpaceX's Rocket 'Failure' Will 'Better Ensure Success'

Despite last week's inaugural test launch of SpaceX's massive Starship rocket ending in an even more massive fireball just four minutes after liftoff, space experts are still hailing the fleeting flight as a success, stressing that every perceived "failure" will ultimately lead to a better product.
The world's largest rocket – which could eventually shuttle humans to the moon or even Mars – traveled about 24 miles into the sky before erupting in a tremendous explosion.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin