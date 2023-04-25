×
SpaceX's Rocket 'Failure' Will 'Better Ensure Success'

The SpaceX Starship lifts off from the launchpad during a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20. (Getty Images)
 

Tuesday, 25 April 2023 07:34 AM EDT

Despite last week's inaugural test launch of SpaceX's massive Starship rocket ending in an even more massive fireball just four minutes after liftoff, space experts are still hailing the fleeting flight as a success, stressing that every perceived "failure" will ultimately lead to a better product.

The world's largest rocket – which could eventually shuttle humans to the moon or even Mars – traveled about 24 miles into the sky before erupting in a tremendous explosion.

