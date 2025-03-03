DOGE Fraud Claims Roil Social Security Debate

A controversy has erupted over billionaire Elon Musk's and President Donald Trump's claims that the Social Security Administration is paying benefits to millions of deceased individuals, a situation Musk labeled "the biggest fraud in history."
While the allegations have raised concerns about government waste and inefficiency, experts contend that they stem from misreading outdated records rather than widespread fraud.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.