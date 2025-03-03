WATCH TV LIVE

DOGE Fraud Claims Roil Social Security Debate

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump claim Social Security is paying benefits to millions of deceased individuals, but experts argue the issue stems from outdated records rather than fraud. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 07:16 AM EST

A controversy has erupted over billionaire Elon Musk's and President Donald Trump's claims that the Social Security Administration is paying benefits to millions of deceased individuals, a situation Musk labeled "the biggest fraud in history."

While the allegations have raised concerns about government waste and inefficiency, experts contend that they stem from misreading outdated records rather than widespread fraud.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 07:16 AM
