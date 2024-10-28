WATCH TV LIVE

Atheist-Turned-Believer: Authenticity of Shroud of Turin Inspired New Film

Visitors look at the Shroud of Turin during its display in the Cathedral in Turin. (Getty Images)
 

Once a devout atheist, filmmaker David Rolfe now credits his faith in Jesus Christ to his conviction that the Shroud of Turin is authentic, a belief that led him to issue a challenge to those who can prove otherwise and a desire to make a new film examining God's creation.

"I always knew Jesus was a brave preacher in very difficult times. It took the miraculous nature of the unique image of the Shroud that I was to explore so closely that convinced me he was who he said he was: The Son of God," Rolfe told Newsmax.

