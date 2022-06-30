×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: semiconductor chip | shortage | congress | china | market

Funds to Ease Semiconductor Chip Shortage Stalled in Congress

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 30 June 2022 06:34 AM EDT

Semiconductor chips – a crucial component in nearly all household and major electronics – continue to face massive shortages, and a plan to boost production domestically to hedge against China dominating the market has hit a snag in Congress.

The CHIPS for America Act passed by Congress in January 2021 includes $52 billion in investments for research, design, and manufacturing of chips, and the financial boost attracted some of the biggest names in the industry. Companies that include Intel Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., and Samsung Electronics Co. signed on to build plants in the U.S.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Semiconductor chips - a crucial component in nearly all household and major electronics - continue to face massive shortages, and a plan to boost production domestically to hedge against China dominating the market has hit a snag in Congress.
semiconductor chip, shortage, congress, china, market
939
2022-34-30
Thursday, 30 June 2022 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved