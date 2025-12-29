Ukraine's 50-Year Security Request Raises Red Flags

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for up to 50 years of U.S. security guarantees after his meeting Sunday with President Donald Trump prompted renewed scrutiny about how such extended commitments align with constitutional authority, national sovereignty, and historical precedent in American foreign policy.

According to reports, Zelenskyy said the request exceeds the 15-year guarantee framework currently envisioned in a proposed peace plan, arguing that longer assurances would deter future Russian aggression and provide lasting stability for Ukraine.