WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: security guarantees | ukraine | 50 years | america | questions | war | volodymyr zelenskyy

Ukraine's 50-Year Security Request Raises Red Flags

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 December 2025 07:33 AM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for up to 50 years of U.S. security guarantees after his meeting Sunday with President Donald Trump prompted renewed scrutiny about how such extended commitments align with constitutional authority, national sovereignty, and historical precedent in American foreign policy.

According to reports, Zelenskyy said the request exceeds the 15-year guarantee framework currently envisioned in a proposed peace plan, arguing that longer assurances would deter future Russian aggression and provide lasting stability for Ukraine.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request for decades-long U.S. security guarantees after meeting President Donald Trump is raising questions about constitutional authority and historical precedent.
security guarantees, ukraine, 50 years, america, questions, war, volodymyr zelenskyy
1085
2025-33-30
Tuesday, 30 December 2025 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved