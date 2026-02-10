Seattle's CHOP Reckoning a Warning for Minneapolis

In a resounding rebuke to urban chaos, a Seattle jury's $30 million verdict against the city for abandoning law and order in the 2020 CHOP zone now looms as a costly cautionary tale for Minneapolis, where protesters have erected barricades and declared an "autonomous zone" amid immigration enforcement.

The judgment, handed down in late January by a King County jury, held Seattle liable for the wrongful death of 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr., who was fatally shot in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone — a self-declared autonomous area that emerged during the George Floyd unrest.