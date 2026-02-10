WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: seattle | chop | zone | verdict | minneapolis | protest | anarchy

Seattle's CHOP Reckoning a Warning for Minneapolis

Protesters remain defiant as city crews dismantle the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area in Seattle on July 1, 2020. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 11 February 2026 07:20 AM EST

In a resounding rebuke to urban chaos, a Seattle jury's $30 million verdict against the city for abandoning law and order in the 2020 CHOP zone now looms as a costly cautionary tale for Minneapolis, where protesters have erected barricades and declared an "autonomous zone" amid immigration enforcement.

The judgment, handed down in late January by a King County jury, held Seattle liable for the wrongful death of 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr., who was fatally shot in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone — a self-declared autonomous area that emerged during the George Floyd unrest.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A Seattle jury's $30 million verdict against the city for abandoning law and order in the 2020 CHOP zone now looms as a costly cautionary tale for Minneapolis, where protesters have erected barricades and declared an "autonomous zone" amid immigration enforcement.
seattle, chop, zone, verdict, minneapolis, protest, anarchy
1129
2026-20-11
Wednesday, 11 February 2026 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved