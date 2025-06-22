Tags: | | | |

Lawmakers Seek Sterilized Fly Facility to Repel Invasive Screwworm An adult New World screwworm fly sits at rest. Lawmakers are calling for a $300 million investment in a facility to produce sterile flies and prevent a dangerous screwworm outbreak. (AP)

A government agency spending $300 million in taxpayer dollars to produce sterilized flies sounds like a dream scenario for a DOGE team looking to cut waste, fraud, and abuse. Not this time. Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin © 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

A government agency spending $300 million in taxpayer dollars to produce sterilized flies sounds like a dream scenario for a DOGE team looking to cut waste, fraud, and abuse.

screwworm, invasive species, congress, government spending, mexico

927

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 07:05 AM

2025-05-24

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 07:05 AM