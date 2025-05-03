Treasury Cracks Down on 'Pig Butchering' Scammer

The Treasury Department is seeking to ban from the U.S. financial system a Cambodia-based group said to have laundered billions of dollars through "pig butchering scams" and other illegal activities.
Pig butchering is an investment scam where fraudsters gain the trust of victims over time and then deceive them into investing in fake crypto assets or another fraudulent investment opportunity, according to California's Department of Financial Protection Innovation.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin