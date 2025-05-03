WATCH TV LIVE

Treasury Cracks Down on 'Pig Butchering' Scammer

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 06:21 AM EDT

The Treasury Department is seeking to ban from the U.S. financial system a Cambodia-based group said to have laundered billions of dollars through "pig butchering scams" and other illegal activities.

Pig butchering is an investment scam where fraudsters gain the trust of victims over time and then deceive them into investing in fake crypto assets or another fraudulent investment opportunity, according to California's Department of Financial Protection Innovation.

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 06:21 AM
