Tags: russia | coupe | china | xi jinping | wagner group | vladimir putin

Russian Coup Attempt 'Bad News' for China, Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping (AP)

Friday, 30 June 2023 07:13 AM EDT

Even though the Russian mercenary Wagner Group failed to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, geopolitical strategists say the attempted coup still has far-reaching implications for one of Moscow's biggest allies: China.

While Putin was able to stave off the mutiny by cutting a deal that sent Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile in Belarus, experts say the fact that Prigozhin was even able to start a strong forward assault puts Chinese President Xi Jinping in a potentially untenable position.

Friday, 30 June 2023 07:13 AM
