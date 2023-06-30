Russian Coup Attempt 'Bad News' for China, Xi

Even though the Russian mercenary Wagner Group failed to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, geopolitical strategists say the attempted coup still has far-reaching implications for one of Moscow's biggest allies: China.

While Putin was able to stave off the mutiny by cutting a deal that sent Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile in Belarus, experts say the fact that Prigozhin was even able to start a strong forward assault puts Chinese President Xi Jinping in a potentially untenable position.