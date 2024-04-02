×
Russia's Army Expansion Signals Putin Is 'Serious' About Ending Ukraine War

Experts suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin's military expansion plans, including the formation of two new armies, aim to end the conflict in Ukraine despite fears of NATO confrontation. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 April 2024 08:37 AM EDT

While Moscow's plans to expand its military by forming two new armies by the end of the year has stoked fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin is gearing up for an eventual war with NATO, experts say the mobilization effort is aimed at bringing its war in Ukraine to an end.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently announced that the Russian Armed Forces will create two new combined arms armies, 14 divisions, and 16 brigades by the end of the year.

