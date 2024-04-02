Russia's Army Expansion Signals Putin Is 'Serious' About Ending Ukraine War

While Moscow's plans to expand its military by forming two new armies by the end of the year has stoked fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin is gearing up for an eventual war with NATO, experts say the mobilization effort is aimed at bringing its war in Ukraine to an end.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently announced that the Russian Armed Forces will create two new combined arms armies, 14 divisions, and 16 brigades by the end of the year.