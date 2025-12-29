Report Exposes Amtrak's High-Speed Train Debacle

When Amtrak heralded the launch of its latest high-speed trains last year, nowhere in the company's announcement did it mention the new trains are slower than those being replaced.

The speed of the trains is just one of a plethora of issues related to the rollout, including massive cost overruns and an infrastructure — namely tracks — not capable of allowing the trains to operate at peak speeds, according to a report released Dec. 22 by Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.