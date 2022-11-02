×
Tags: rashida tlaib | israel | video | terror group | palestine | twitter

Tlaib Denounces Israel on Behalf of Terrorist Front Groups, Video Shows

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks at a press conference calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on July 18. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 07:34 AM EDT

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., endorsed several organizations that Israel considers to be front groups for the State Department-designated terror group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in a video posted to Twitter.

The video, which was discovered by the Investigative Project on Terrorism, shows Tlaib praising the six PFLP fronts. The PFLP pioneered terrorist hijackings starting in the 1960s and 1970s. Its treachery includes the 1976 hijacking of an Air France airliner from Paris that was bound for Entebbe, Uganda. PFLP terrorists carried out suicide bombings during the Second Intifada and carried out a 2014 attack against Jerusalem's Nar Hof Synagogue that left five congregants and a police officer dead.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


