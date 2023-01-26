×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: protests | antifa | domestic | terror | group | riots | atlanta

Violent Protests Reignite Effort to Designate Antifa a Terror Group

People hold Antifa flags at a rally in New York City on April 11, 2021. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 January 2023 06:57 AM EST

There are renewed efforts to designate Antifa as a domestic terror group after recent riots in Atlanta and Boston were linked to supporters of the violent leftist organization.

Antifa has been described as an "anti-fascist" ideological movement that aims to cause a disruption in the political system and its backers have been responsible for vandalizing public property, arson, and even assault.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
There are renewed efforts to designate Antifa as a domestic terror group after recent riots in Atlanta and Boston were linked to supporters of the violent leftist organization.
protests, antifa, domestic, terror, group, riots, atlanta, boston
1326
2023-57-26
Thursday, 26 January 2023 06:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved