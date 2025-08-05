London Professor Betz Foresees Systemic Rupture in West

In a stark and sobering conversation with TRIGGERnometry last month, Professor David Betz, a seasoned scholar of modern war studies and insurgency at King's College London, issued a warning that no longer sounds like speculative fiction but like a grim reality creeping closer with each passing week: The West, particularly the Anglosphere, is hurtling toward a systemic rupture.

Not in the form of sudden tanks in the streets, but something arguably more insidious: an insurgency born from cultural, political, and demographic fractures, exacerbated by a uniquely out-of-touch, intransigent, post-national globalist "elite" which, according to Betz, has grown unbridgeable.